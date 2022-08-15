Photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Julia Jones and Vanessa Winning to talk about something called the "Hunger Stones".

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says some serious rain's on the way - the West Coast and Nelson are stand-outs. He reckons there could be up to 550 millimetres of rain, which is a staggering amount.

Nick Davenport:

The founder of Kiwi wool tech company Lanaco talks about sending New Zealand wool to the moon and back and why he thinks wool has such a bright future.

Julia Jones and Vanessa Winning:

Today's panel features the Head of Insight at NZX and the chief executive of Irrigation NZ. We discuss the "Hunger Stones".

Farmer Tom:

Our UK farming correspondent is in the middle of one of the worst droughts in living memory in South-East England. Plus, we talk about the race to be the next British Prime Minister and why Birmingham (the Hamilton of the UK) is such a cool place.

Steve Cranston:

Groundswell's emissions spokesman tells farmers why they should say no to "know your number" when it comes to the He Waka Eke Noa's calculator to measure on-farm greenhouse gas emissions.

Listen below: