The Country Full Show: Friday, October 7, 2022

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out more about a new strain of Mycoplasma bovis with MPI's M. bovis programme director Simon Andrew.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster on the calm after the storm.

Simon Andrew:

MPI's M. bovis programme director says summer testing for Mycoplasma bovis will be stepped up after New Zealand's nationwide surveillance programme identified a new strain of the disease on one of the four confirmed positive properties, which are all in Mid Canterbury.

Jim Hopkins:

The Country's host is outraged by Greenpeace, and Jim's equally outraged by the racism of Labour's Māori caucus.

Don Carson:

The PR guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association responds to Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton's comments that New Zealand can't plant itself out of the climate crisis, and if we tried to, we would have to plant half of the North Island in pine trees.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today's farmer panel talks about the weather, politics and rugby.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders when are you Māori enough to be a Māori?

