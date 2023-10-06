File photo / 123RF

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay investigates a “Chook Symphony” a tune for chickens composed and performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Stephen Allen:

Tatua’s chairman explains how the small Morrinsville processor and dairy co-op has paid its 101 farmer suppliers a record $12.30/kgMS for milk supplied last season. The previous season, it paid farmers $11.30/kgMS. Tatua retained $2.90/kgMS for reinvestment last season compared to $1.35/kgMS the previous one.

Ben Bostock:

One-half of Hawke’s Bay chicken producers Bostock Brothers - the only organic free-range chicken meat producers in the country - explains why they enlisted the services of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to compose a “Chook Symphony” in support of ethical farming.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the New Forest Owners Association offers the industry’s thoughts on a new government policy, released this week, requiring the removal of slash from erosion-prone land. We ask whether it will make forestry uneconomic.

Ian Kirkpatrick:

We talk Heartland Rugby with an All Blacks legend who hails from the Heartland.

