Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Finn Ross of Lake Hawea Station, who said he was concerned that the Groundswell protest yesterday was at the wrong time and against the wrong people.

Finn Ross:

This young agricultural entrepreneur reckons yesterday’s Groundswell protest was against the wrong people at the wrong time, saying the rural sector has become dangerously polarised, even though he’s highly critical of the current farm-level emissions pricing.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel comments on yesterday’s Groundswell protest and whether they supported it.

John Brackenridge:

The chief executive of the NZ Merino Company announces a record annual result for the year ending June 30, 2022. It has rounded off this year with record volumes of bales sold and earnings. This is the third consecutive record profit performance for the business.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort, and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, tackles the vexed issue of pines v pasture on some of our best sheep and beef country.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy with your long holiday weekend forecast and warning of some frosts tomorrow morning.

