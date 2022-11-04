Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Northern Southland farmer Scott McKee, whose mate Tom Anderson is running 210 km non-stop from Waikaia to Wanaka (and over the Crown Range) to raise money for Movember.

On with the show:

Jim van der Poel:

The chairman of DairyNZ says “no deal is better than a bad deal” as the industry-good bodies start to bare their teeth over the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa.

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers (and co-founder of food charity Meat the Need) encourages farmers to make a submission about He Waka Eke Noa.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel talks about dry weather in Canterbury and we announce the winner of the weekend in Wedderburn at the inaugural Emerson’s Country Golf Open.

Scott McKee:

We talk to a Northern Southland farmer and one of the organisers for a non-stop 210km run from Waikaia to Wanaka to raise money for Movember.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether Labour has “run its race” and whether Christopher Luxon needs to get off the fence.

