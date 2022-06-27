Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country

The Country Full Show: Friday, June 27, 2022

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Greg Peyroux, to find out why OmniEye is now looking at cattle instead of sheep.

On with the show:

Chris Luxon:

The National Party Leader talks about abortion, Matariki, recession and a clean-out at the top of the National Party.

Nathan Guy:

The Former Nat and Minister for Agriculture today's been announced as the new chair of the Meat Industry Association, after last month picking up chair of Apiculture NZ.

Greg Peyroux:

We kick off week three of our Future of Farming series - Innovation and Technology with Greg Peyroux from OmniEye.

Phil Duncan:

Our man from Weatherwatch.co.nz with what to expect as we move further into the depths of winter.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

