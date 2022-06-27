Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Greg Peyroux, to find out why OmniEye is now looking at cattle instead of sheep.
On with the show:
Chris Luxon:
The National Party Leader talks about abortion, Matariki, recession and a clean-out at the top of the National Party.
Nathan Guy:
The Former Nat and Minister for Agriculture today's been announced as the new chair of the Meat Industry Association, after last month picking up chair of Apiculture NZ.
Greg Peyroux:
We kick off week three of our Future of Farming series - Innovation and Technology with Greg Peyroux from OmniEye.
Phil Duncan:
Our man from Weatherwatch.co.nz with what to expect as we move further into the depths of winter.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
