Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Sir Lockwood Smith, who wasn't a big fan of He Waka Eke Noa's emissions pricing plan.

On with the show:

Sir Lockwood Smith:

The former National MP (and Speaker of the House) and Northland farmer has some very strong views on the politicising of GHG ruminant emissions, saying instead the debate needs to be driven by science. And he takes no prisoners when it comes to Trevor Mallard and James Shaw!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel features a couple of Canterbury cockies who are all over He Waka Eke Noa.

Callum Stewart:

PGG Wrightson's Livestock National Genetics manager talks bull sales and the country coming to town in Feilding.

Rozzie McKenna:

The 2021 Zanda McDonald Award winner is on tour in New Zealand after presenting to Ian Proudfoot and Julia Jones this morning in a Dragon's Den at KPMG.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Prime Ministers and KFC.

Listen below: