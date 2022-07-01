The Country Full Show: Friday July 1, 2022

Photo / File

Today on The Country, it was all about the free trade agreement with the EU today, as Rowena Duncum looked over the deal with Minister for Trade and Agriculture Damien O'Connor, along with primary sector representatives.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Trade and Agriculture says the free trade agreement with the European Union is "not perfect" but still "a very good one for New Zealand".

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says he's "fairly gutted" with red meat's lot in the free trade agreement with the EU, saying European consumers will "miss out".

Malcolm Bailey:

The chair of DCANZ is also disappointed with the EU free trade agreement, as he remains unconvinced there is any "commercially meaningful access" into the EU market for dairy.

Chris Brandolino:

We take a break from the EU free trade agreement to find out what's up with the weather with our man from NIWA.

Carol Ward:

Zespri's chief grower, industry and sustainability officer says today's EU FTA result is "great news to wake up to this morning," for the kiwifruit sector.

Grant Edwards:

PGG Wrightson's GM for wool tells us what the EU FTA means for the sector and gives us an update on how the final sales for the current season went yesterday.

