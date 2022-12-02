The Fieldays 2022 site at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Photo / Brad Markham

It’s day three of Fieldays for The Country team. Today Jamie Mackay catches up with Farmstrong Ambassador Sam Whitelock and the “voice of Fieldays” Te Radar. The show is also gatecrashed by New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Remember - if you can’t make it to Mystery Creek you can catch up on all the action on Fieldays TV later on tonight.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talks polls, and comments on how he thinks New Zealand has “lost the plot” with a Government that’s “making things up on the fly”.

Ray Smith:

MPI’s Director-General takes a closer look at yesterday’s Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report and talks about the Forestry Hub at Fieldays.

Winston Peters:

New Zealand First’s leader pays a surprise visit to The Country, to set the record straight on Mackay’s claim that he’d actually asked to be on the show. He also says he’s here to talk farming - not politics.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays takes time out of his busy schedule to talk about the highlights at Mystery Creek, along with the positive feedback he’s received from exhibitors and visitors, after a slow start due to the wet weather.

Matt Chisholm and Sam Whitelock:

The Rural Support Trust ambassador chats about mental health and Nadia’s Farm, and Farmstrong’s ambassador (and All Black legend) talks a bit of Fieldays, farming and footie.

Te Radar:

The “Voice of Fieldays” on his role at Mystery Creek, including hosting the Innovation Awards last night, and what’s in store for the rest of his Fieldays experience.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood talks about his involvement with Farmstrong, and his impressions and Fieldays. He’s also pleased to report there’s still good solid demand for farm machinery from Fieldays visitors.

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers’ vice president takes a break from “hustling” for Feds’ memberships to talk about president Andrew Hoggard, Groundswell, and on-farm sequestration in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Listen below:



