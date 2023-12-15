Photo / George Novak

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Kristin Chittock who reported live from Megan Whitehead’s eight-hour strong-wool lamb world record attempt.

On with the show:

Neil Barnes and Nigel Walsh:

We talk to two rugby coaches, with real dinkum rural backgrounds, who were awarded the top gongs last night at the NZ Rugby Awards.

Kristin Chittock:

We catch up with the Hokonui breakfast host who is watching Megan Whitehead having a crack at Sacha Bond’s eight-hour solo lamb record of 601 (and two-stand record with her cousin Hannah McColl). She reckons that, at the halfway mark, they look like they will smash the old records.

Chris Brandolino:

As NIWA’s weather guy promised, El Niño is starting to rear its festive head, a Christmas present some farmers will welcome and others not.

Rowland Smith:

We chat to a Hawke’s Bay farmer, who is also arguably the world’s best shearer. Today his wife Ingrid’s two-stand, mother and daughter, world shearing record is about to be obliterated in an Eastern Southland woolshed.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel chews the fat down on the farm for the final time in 2023.

