Shearer Megan Whitehead, already a world record holder, will attempt to break another this Friday, as she takes on the eight-hour strong-wool lamb challenge set by Sacha Bond. She’s also teaming up with her cousin Hannah McColl to tackle the two-stand record. Olivia Caldwell took to a Southland shearing shed with a camera to see what makes these women tick.

Deep in the heart of Southland, Megan Whitehead and Hannah McColl have been sharpening their shearing combs this week to take on two records together.

Whitehead, who already has the nine-hour strong wool lamb record of 661 will be attempting to break Sacha Bond’s eight-hour record of 601.

Together with McColl, the pair will also look to break the two-stand record of 903, set by mother-daughter duo Marg Baynes (who shore 433) and Ingrid Smith (nee Baynes - who shore 470) in a Mangapehi, King Country woolshed on January 13, 2009.

The action starts tomorrow at the Grant Bros woolshed, just outside Gore from 7am.

The day will consist of four two-hour runs, with two 30-minute breaks and an hour for lunch.

Run times will be 7am-9am, 9.30am-11.30am, 12.30pm-2.30pm and 3pm-5pm.

Megan Whitehead, Hannah McColl and Sacha Bond’s world record shearing attempts

December 15: Megan Whitehead attempts the women’s eight-hour solo strong wool lamb shearing record, along with the two-stand women’s record with Hannah McColl. Watch the action unfold here.

December 19: Sacha Bond attempts the women’s nine-hour solo strong wool lamb shearing record.

February 14: Sacha Bond attempts the women’s nine-hour solo strong wool ewe shearing record.