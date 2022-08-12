Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked a bit of farming and footy with the "Two Stus" - Stu Loe and Stu Duncan.

On with the show:

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agriculture spokesperson has her say on 7.4 per cent food inflation, Three Waters, Groundswell, bothersome backbenchers and political correctness.

Seth Carrier:

NIWA's weather forecaster warns of another serious rainfall event and the prospect of another La Niña summer.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today's farmer panel takes us to North Canterbury and the Maniototo, as we talk farming and footy.

Joe Higgins:

It's our monthly look at the livestock market with PGG Wrightson.

Warwick Catto:

An old friend of the show comes to our rescue as Barry Soper goes AWOL.

Listen below: