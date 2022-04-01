Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country Full Show: Friday, April 1, 2022

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay wrapped up Rural Wellness Week with Chair of the National Council of the Rural Support Trust, Neil Bateup.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy on the Big Dry down south.

Neil Bateup:

Waikato dairy farmer and Chair of the National Council of the Rural Support Trust on why farmers need to find their "happy place" and go there.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Warnie's funeral, the Lismore floods and why Queensland needs more water storage.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI talks about helping farmers through the weather extremes and a renewed focus on biosecurity with our borders about to open.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the possible return of the protestors to Parliament and whether Winnie and Matua Shane have found a political itch to scratch to get them back to Wellington.

