The Country - Freshwater edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Megan Hands to look into how freshwater reforms could become both an urban and rural cost.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers talks about getting into the publishing game and a Love Fest with Fish and Game.

David Bennett:

We track National's Agriculture spokesman on the Desert Road, making his way from Wellington to Hamilton, and ask what went wrong with the election and where is he going to attack the government on rural policy?

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at a market that's starting to run hot as investors look at getting into some of the action in the primary sector.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the Chinese trade war and we ask who's going to pick the fruit on both sides of the Tasman?

Megan Hands:

Is an environmental consultant and Canterbury Regional Councillor who takes a swipe at David Parker's freshwater policy reforms and their potential cost to the entire New Zealand economy.

