The Country - Fence edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Laurie Paterson, who urged farmers to get off the fence when it came to the government's freshwater reforms.

On with the show:

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based RaboResearch GM discusses the contrasting politics around climate change and net zero carbon on opposites sides of the Tasman. Plus, we look at the outlook for Australian agricultural in the year ahead - including an update on trade tensions with China - and what this all means for New Zealand's agricultural sector.

Doug Avery:

Marlborough's Resilient Farmer has turned into a Wetland Warrior! Plus, he's on the warpath against the Marlborough District Council - but some of the councillors are saying "don't shoot the messenger" in response to the implementation of new freshwater regulations.

Ben Noll:

NIWA weather forecaster with the latest for the week.

Laurie Paterson:

Is one of the southern farmers behind the Groundswell NZ protest meeting in Gore tomorrow. He urges farmers to "get off the fence and stand with us" in the fight against some of the government's unworkable freshwater reforms.

Andy Thompson:

Desperate times call for desperate measures...

Listen below: