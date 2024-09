Tell us all about yourself and you could feature in The Country Fast Five. Photo / Sarah Ivey

New Zealanders often hear about farmers being the backbone of the country but do we really know what makes the primary industries tick?

With that in mind, The Country has compiled a list of questions for everyday Kiwis in agriculture.

We thought answering five questions would be a good way to get to know those who work in the rural sector a little better.

We’re calling it The Country Fast Five and if you’d like to be part of it - read on.