The Country - Farm Tracks preview edition

Today on The Country, Jamie, Rowena and Tess couldn't help themselves and had a sneak peek at a few of the entries in the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition.
They then played some rather diverse nominations, ranging from John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back".
If you're not keen on one of those songs taking out the top spot, remember to enter your nomination and you could win a share of $5000!
On with the show:
Andrew Hoggard:
The President of Federated Farmers chews the farming fat over calving, Three Waters and Manawatu rugby.
Tristan Meyers:
We have new blood on the show today as we welcome a forecaster of American/Australian origin from the League of Nations (aka NIWA).
Tim Myers:
The Norwood chief executive (and the chairman of the Manawatu Rugby Union) talks farm machinery, farming and footy.
Grant Edwards:
We take our monthly look at the state of the wool market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Wool.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent talks about waiting in line for his question to the Pulpit of Truth.
