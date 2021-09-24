The Country - Farm Tracks preview edition

Today on The Country, Jamie, Rowena and Tess couldn't help themselves and had a sneak peek at a few of the entries in the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition.

They then played some rather diverse nominations, ranging from John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back".

If you're not keen on one of those songs taking out the top spot, remember to enter your nomination and you could win a share of $5000!

Enter Rabobank Farm Tracks here.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers chews the farming fat over calving, Three Waters and Manawatu rugby.

Tristan Meyers:

We have new blood on the show today as we welcome a forecaster of American/Australian origin from the League of Nations (aka NIWA).

Tim Myers:

The Norwood chief executive (and the chairman of the Manawatu Rugby Union) talks farm machinery, farming and footy.

Grant Edwards:

We take our monthly look at the state of the wool market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Wool.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent talks about waiting in line for his question to the Pulpit of Truth.

