The Country - Emergency edition

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader comments on the three big political issues of the day - the declaration of a climate emergency, taxing the rich and the doubling of sick pay. Plus, he pays tribute to his old sparring partner, Winston Peters, for his four decades of service to his country.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO applauds last night's GDT auction result (up 4.3 per cent, WMP plus 5 per cent) and we ask if that will result in a lift in the forecast milk price at Friday's quarterly update. Plus we ask if New Zealand is set to benefit from the increasing trade tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy to add some science to the climate emergency debate plus we look at his extended summer outlook for Dec, Jan and Feb.

Gill Naylor:

We yarn to new President of Rural Women New Zealand and ask her about her credentials for the top job and what are the main issues facing rural women?

Craig Wiggins:

We head to Mid Canterbury and talk to a man doing God's work for farmers' health at the FAR Conference at Chertsey (just north of Ashburton).

