The Country - Dolphin Friendly edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to North Canterbury sheep scanner and drummer for Dolphin Friendly, Ben O'Carroll - aka BOC - who is running 111km for Movember.

Ben O'Carroll:

Run BOC, Run! We track the progress of a North Canterbury sheep scanner and drummer for Dolphin Friendly who's running from Cheviot to Christchurch (111 km) to raise money for Movember. You can help out on BOC's Movember page here.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist comments on dairy and red meat prices, and the prospects for interest and exchange rates.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. Today we discuss pork prices, Covid outbreaks and what Christmas means to the Chinese.

Kieran McAnulty and Megan Hands:

Today's political panel ponders just who will be the new (or recycled) National Party leader?

Phill Hooper:

We yarn to a legend! Ashburton's Hokonui breakfast host - a man who's single-handedly raised $35k (and counting) for Movember. You can donate to Hoops' phenomenal effort here.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

