The Country - Dad joke edition

Today on The Country, the team cheered each other up for Rural Mental Health Week by sharing some truly awful, (and therefore amazing), dad jokes.
On with the show:
Cat Levine:
Today's Rural Mental Health Week interview is with an inspirational woman who's big on Big Feelings and Tractor Treks as a vehicle to raise the awareness of mental health for our school children.
Jane Smith:
Is a North Otago farmer and environmentalist who reckons the Ag Sector is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome! The mind boggles.
Zeb Horrell:
We preview the "Future Whenua Summit" kicking off in Riversdale on Friday, as a new generation coming through looks to redefine the future of farming.
Chris Brandolino:
Our NIWA forecaster has one word to describe the weather - dry!
Blake Holgate:
Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development discusses a recently released Rabo report on reducing methane emissions in the US dairy sector and what the implications are for Kiwi farmers.
Craig Wiggins:
Is a Mid Canterbury farmer who's driven up the road for day one of the South Island Field Days at Kirwee, where he's working on rural mental health.
Listen below: