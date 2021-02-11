The Country - Cricket edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with cricket legend John Wright to chew the fat about farming, cricket - and his new album "Walking Tracks".

On with the show:

Rozzie O'Reilly:

We head to Holbrook NSW to catch up with a dynamic young agri-business leader who was last night crowned the 2021 Australian winner of the prestigious Zanda McDonald Award.

John Wright:

Is a former New Zealand cricketing legend and North Canterbury farmer who makes music in his spare time. Today we ponder farming, cricket and he reluctantly talks about his second album "Walking Tracks".

Judith Collins:

National's leader ties in Parliament, Greens in Mexico, scrapping the RMA and what to do with Trevor Mallard.

Liam Beattie:

The product manager of BIDR, PGG Wrightson's on-line livestock selling platform.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about whether agriculture should be exempt from any commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Listen below: