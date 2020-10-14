The Country - Countdown edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay continues his countdown to the election with a chat to NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Winston Peters:

It's our Country Countdown to the Election and today it's the turn of the Deputy PM and NZ First leader to espouse the agriculture policies of his party.

Doug Avery:

It's Ag Mental Health Week and today we talk to the Resilient Farmer about mental health and Friday's field day at Bonavaree (9:30 to 4:30) for the winners of the 2019 Marlborough Sheep and Beef Farmers of the Year.



Ben Noll:

NIWA weather forecaster - when will Mother Nature put her evil claws away?

Greg Miller:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme tells sheep farmers how they can follow in the footsteps of dairy farming neighbours and donate stock (live or virtual) to this wonderful cause.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ talks about the launch of the "Rise and Shine" campaign which shares the story of New Zealand dairy farmers as they lead the world in sustainable farming (emissions created from every glass of New Zealand milk are less than half the global average).

Jacinda Ardern:

While vegans want October to be World Egg-Free Month and put the chicken before the egg, we ask the PM if she's counting her chickens before they hatch when it comes to the result of Saturday's election.

