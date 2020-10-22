The Country - China edition

On today's show, Jamie Mackay caught up with Conor English and Hunter McGregor for a yarn about why China is so important for New Zealand trade.

On with the show:

Conor English:

One of the best-connected political and PR people in Wellington offers his thoughts on the election result and the importance of China as a trade partner.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Chinese correspondent (a Kiwi in Shanghai selling New Zealand venison) talks about a Covid-19 vaccine already in the market, Singles Day on 11/11 and why China/New Zealand trade relations are so strong.

James Barron:

The Chairman of the Fonterra Shareholders Council responds to criticism, earlier in the week, from disgruntled farmer shareholders.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers ponders the big issues of the day, on and off farm.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Covid, wool, and why the Wallabies are going to be on their knees in the next Bledisloe Cup game.

Listen below: