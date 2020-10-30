The Country - Cheers edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum talked farming and forestry, before heading off to the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

Is a South Otago farmer and one this country's most influential farming leaders in his capacity as the Chairman of Farmlands and Silver Fern Farms. Today we look at the Farmlands annual result and prospects for the red meat industry.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association on why the industry was a whipping boy and a political football in the election campaign.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we talk footy, farming and farm machinery.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at a market that is mercifully on the improve. Plus we examine the shearer shortage.



Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders this afternoon's referenda result, the make up of the new government and National's internal woes.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the weekend.

Listen below: