The Country - Care package edition

The Country's executive producer Rowena Duncum, (left) and social media producer Tess Prentice with the care package goodies. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, the team decided to show their appreciation for those doing it tough in the city, by launching a care package giveaway for people in Level 4 lockdown.

Bryce McKenzie:

The co-founder of farmer protest group Groundswell joins us to discuss the finer details of "The Mother of all Protests" scheduled for Sunday, November 21.

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms helps us (along with Emerson's) launch a Care Package for our Auckland friends stuck in Level 4 lockdown. Plus, we look at the operational Covid-related challenges around processing plants, labour and shipping. Then there's the good news - record prices!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel discusses the weather, Groundswell, Three Waters reforms and rugby.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask Niwa's top weather dog why spring sucks and is such a dog!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Judith Collins' fate and the fate of Aucklanders trying to get out of Level 4 lockdown.

Listen below: