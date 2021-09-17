The Country - Care package edition

Today on The Country, the team decided to show their appreciation for those doing it tough in the city, by launching a care package giveaway for people in Level 4 lockdown.
Bryce McKenzie:
The co-founder of farmer protest group Groundswell joins us to discuss the finer details of "The Mother of all Protests" scheduled for Sunday, November 21.
Simon Limmer:
The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms helps us (along with Emerson's) launch a Care Package for our Auckland friends stuck in Level 4 lockdown. Plus, we look at the operational Covid-related challenges around processing plants, labour and shipping. Then there's the good news - record prices!
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's farmer panel discusses the weather, Groundswell, Three Waters reforms and rugby.
Chris Brandolino:
We ask Niwa's top weather dog why spring sucks and is such a dog!
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders Judith Collins' fate and the fate of Aucklanders trying to get out of Level 4 lockdown.
Listen below: