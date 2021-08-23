The Country - Butcher edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Retail Meat NZ spokesman Kit Arkwright, about whether butchers should be allowed to open at Level 4.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if the vaccine rollout is a national lottery and why we should get a jab? And what's with the salacious press releases about sex toys and ice cream?

Dame Susan Devoy:

We last chatted to this iconic New Zealand sportswoman (and former Race Relations Commissioner) on May 20, 2020, when she rolled up her sleeves to pack kiwifruit. Today we talk about the wonderful achievements of West Coaster Paul Coll after he won the British Squash Open overnight.

Kit Arkwright:

The acting CEO of Beef + Lamb NZ (and Retail Meat NZ spokesman) comments on why butchers (and green grocers and fish mongers) should be allowed to operate under Level 4 lockdown?

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has a largely fine week in store for farmers.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

