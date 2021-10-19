The Country - Bus edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out why Jane Smith thought James Shaw had thrown Damien O'Connor under the climate change bus.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist reckons James Shaw has thrown Damien O'Connor under the climate change bus. Plus, we find why politics has been banned from the tailing pen.

Damien O'Connor:

We find the Minister of Agriculture in MIQ following his recent trade talks in the US and Europe. Did he make any progress securing FTAs with the EU and UK? And has he been thrown under the bus by Climate Change Minister James Shaw, a man who is himself heading to the UK for a climate change talkfest?

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist says New Zealand farmers are set to benefit from a paradigm shift upwards in the price of world food.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays, arguably New Zealand's biggest one-off event, comments on the tenuous existence of the events industry both here and offshore.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based China correspondent talks about giant supermarkets and what goes into a good Chinese hotpot.

