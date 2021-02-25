The Country - Bike ride edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, to promote tourism in her neck of the woods with the Alps 2 Ocean bike ride.

Remember to enter our competition to win a Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride on mower!

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

The Leader of the Opposition is finally leading an opposition putting up some opposition! But has she got the right man/woman as her deputy?

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and environmentalist who's none too pleased with the cost of Winston's farewell bash, nor the cost of his billion tree programme. Plus, we do God's work for North Otago tourism as we promote the Alps 2 Ocean bike ride.

Andrew Macky:

Is a young Waikato dairy farmer who's making a bit of a splash on social media under the moniker of "Once a day Farmer". Today we hear his farming story.

Michael Harvey:

Is a Melbourne-based Rabobank senior dairy analyst who explains why the Chinese are going gangbusters when it comes to "white milk".

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks Covid quarantine, A2 milk and a whole lot of bull.

