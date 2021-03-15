The Country - Auckland edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum is running the show from Auckland, while Jamie Mackay reports from Palmerston North.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Our WeatherWatch forecaster lets us know what's in store for the week.

Craig Nash:

Craig Nash is the director of Accelerate25, a programme about realising a short and long term vision for a prosperous, strong and vibrant Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood reflects on the Rural Games and the Rural Sports Awards which took place over the weekend. He also looks forward to the Central Districts Field Days this week.

Gary Knight and Braeden Whitelock:

Jamie catches up with a couple of local dairy farmers who happen to know a thing or two about footy.

Listen below: