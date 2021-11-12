The Country - Asparagus edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Tendertips co-owner Cam Lewis, to talk about a very challenging season for asparagus growers.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's head weather forecaster says today could be the first 30-degree day for summer - but there's a coolness coming hot on its heels.

Cam Lewis:

We catch up with the co-owner of Tendertips, a 100ha asparagus growing operation in Levin, to find out why asparagus farmers are facing a "terrible, devastating" season.

Craig Wiggins and Ricky Donnelly:

We chat to the clerk of the course Craig Wiggins and HRNZ Canterbury's Ricky Donnelly between races 1 and 2 from Addington in the middle of Cup and Show week.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel took the Government to task over everything as they look forward to next week's "Mother of all Protests".

Nick Strachan:

Ro chats to the South Canterbury Rugby captain ahead of his team's Meads Cup clash with "the Swamp Foxes" - Thames Valley - in Timaru on Sunday.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort

