The Country - 151 Off The Bench edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Sir Ian Taylor about #151 Off The Bench - his business travel trial that uses private MIQ.

Sir Ian Taylor:

One of New Zealand's leading business entrepreneurs has been given approval by the Government to trial a private self-isolation system for international business travel, designed to free up spaces in MIQ for returning Kiwis. His will be a quick visit to the US in November, just time for a meeting about golf with Fox Sport in LA and another with Major League Baseball in San Francisco.



Pita Alexander:

The Christchurch farm accountant and former globetrotting raconteur talks about the growing gap between the "haves and have nots" as the Covid pandemic continues to grip the world economy and trade.

Blizzard McLean and Mikela Dennison:

We look at the challenges facing the viticulture industry in getting New Zealand wines onto UK supermarket shelves.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics doubles down on regenerative agriculture saying the world is suffering from (to quote Lewis Carroll) the Snark Syndrome aka the Illusory Truth Effect.

