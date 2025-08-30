Advertisement
Tenax Papers: Marton workshop creates beautiful handmade harakeke paper

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

Andrew Reilly checks on a selection of his handmade paper, including harakeke.

Andrew and Katrina Reilly run Tenax Papers in Marton, and craft harakeke (New Zealand flax) paper by hand. Kem Ormond finds out more.

If you are an artist, printmaker, bookbinder, or craftsperson, you will appreciate beautiful paper, and you are probably always on the lookout for something unique and inspiring.

Save