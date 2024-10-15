“It means that a lot of the kiwifruit breeding that happens outside KBC isn’t deliberate or targeted.”

Driving factors

“We get fantastic market research and insights from Zespri,” Challis said.

“Our programme is focused on the outcomes desired by Zespri, which [are] driven by their consumer research, their global footprint, their analysis of the global fruit bowl, where the opportunities for category growth are and where the opportunities for new products in the fruit bowl are.”

Those factors drive the centre’s entire programme.

“The challenge for us is that often Zespri might define the market opportunities in a specific way,” Challis said.

“That might be that the fruit needs to have a certain ‘mouthfeel’.

“It needs to feel more luxurious on the palette, like chocolate, for example.”

It’s then up to researchers to work out the underlying characteristics a fruit needs to deliver that consumer trait.

“It might be a lower astringency, it might be a particular carbohydrate, or something else.”

It’s at this point the centre’s relationship with Plant & Food Research becomes incredibly important.

“We have to then work out scientifically not only how we measure that, but how we measure that at scale,” Challis said.

“Our population is tens of thousands of individuals [kiwifruit seedlings] every year, so if you’re trying to deliver a particular concept, you need to be able to screen all of those individuals in a cost-effective, high throughput manner to ensure you’re identifying the ones within the population that have the traits you’re looking for.”

Improving fruit

Kiwifruit Breeding Centre chief commercial officer Dr Bart Challis. Photo / Debbie Griffiths

At the same time, researchers are working to improve the fruit for the growers in physical and technical ways that will enhance yield, vigour, budding and how the fruit stores and transports.

“The attribute that we always focus on is the supply chain – where does this product overlap with our others in the market, when does this hit the packhouses, the picking crews or the consumer? Because in the marketplace, we don’t want everything coalescing at the same time,” Challis said.

Seasonality and timing are important, but so is the fruit’s performance in transit.

“You can’t test how well they travel by shipping thousands of fruit from individuals around the world, so you have to come up with technical solutions that give you an understanding of how they may perform in a pseudo-supply chain,” Challis said.

“There’s a heap of science that goes on, and it’s validated over many years to be able to screen our populations to understand how they’ll perform in that setting.”

Room to grow

Kiwifruit Breeding Centre staff scanning to identify a genotype. Photo / Jamie Troughton / Dscribe Media.

Zespri RubyRed may have seen its third season this year, but it remains a work in progress.

“We come back to the market insights,” Challis said.

“There might be additive attributes that Zespri feels will enhance a product’s position in the market or create new opportunities so that might be additional health benefits or other characteristics.

“We’re constantly working on that.

“There’ll be concepts that will be looking to expand that entry point into new market spaces and have improved performance in the supply chain or on the orchard.”

Challis said because of commercial sensitivity around what the Kiwifruit Breeding Centre does, it’s difficult to talk about, but growers should be reassured there’s a lot of work going on to continue improving.

“It’s a part of the industry that’s not talked about, but not talking about it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“There’s a really good model and a great commitment from the shareholders to deliver future value that I think is industry-leading.”