Te Mata Mushrooms has returned, growing new types of mushrooms. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

A Hawke’s Bay mushroom business has returned, having made the switch to new types of fungi.

Complaints from nearby residents about the smell from compost used for growing white button and portobello mushrooms saw Te Mata Mushrooms close its Havelock North facility in 2022.

General manager Kallam McNabb worked at the company for 10 years before it closed, but he is bringing it back - albeit with different types of mushrooms.

“Basically we had a lot of issues with smell with our compost so we had to stop that,” he said.