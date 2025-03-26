Dineen and his wife, Hannah, milk 250 cows and run around 200 heifers and beef cattle.
“We’re mainly grass only, but we have introduced in-shed feeding this year, which has really saved our bacon, and we are milking once a day now, which has been a key factor in being able to get through the season.”
The couple farmed in Tapawera for five years before moving to Shenandoah, where they have been for the past seven years.
Dineen said the lack of forecast rain combined with temperatures in the mid-30s had made the last few months tough.
“It is a real balancing act; we’ve never been in a drought like this before, so it’s been a huge learning curve.”
At Christmas, milk production was up 5% on last year, and it had now fallen to less than 1%.
“I don’t know where we are going to end up, we just need the rain now.”
He said the record dairy payout would go some way to covering the losses.
“We’ve got to talk to the bank and look at our budgets, and it’s just trying to find that sweet spot where we are still making money and we are not pushing too far into our winter feed, so we have to go out and buy more.”
Hoping and praying for rain
Further east in the Tutaki Valley, fourth-generation dairy farmer Stephen Todd said the drought had also severely impacted milk production.
The Todd family milks 1900 cows across three farms in the valley.
“On the month to date, we are about 25% down on last year across our three farms, the irrigated one is holding on slightly better.