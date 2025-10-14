On a state-owned farm near Taupō, the first creamy-coloured calves of a new dairy-beef crossbreed are frolicking.
Called the Synergizer, the calves are the result of combining genetics from a Nebraskan breed developed in the 1970s, known as the Stabilizer, withthat of the French Charolais from which the calves take their distinctive colouring.
It’s been a collaborative project between Pāmu, formerly Landcorp, and the farmer-owned co-operative Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) to develop a dairy-beef product that will benefit dairy farmers, calf rearers, beef finishers and processors
LIC chief executive David Chin said it was an exciting partnership with the genetics providing a long-term gain and a “better animal all round”.
“But calving easy, easy to rear, good live weight gains that’s coming through from the Stabilizer.”
Chin said the launch of Synergizer marked an important milestone in the co-operative’s dairy-beef journey.
“Backed by world-class science, robust data and rigorous progeny testing, Synergizer has been developed to deliver a reliable, profitable and sustainable option for dairy-beef systems.”
A recent Rabobank report found dairy-beef had a potential value of more than $1.2 billion each year.
Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said Synergizer was also excited about the potential of the collaborative project.
“By combining genetics expertise, farming knowledge, and a shared vision, we’re creating a solution that will deliver long-term benefits across the entire dairy-beef value chain and build resilience, productivity and sustainability for future generations of farmers.”
About 350 first-cross beef on dairy calves were born this year.
The first frozen semen inseminations will be available in limited quantities from spring next year, with more available from spring 2027.