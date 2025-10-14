The first calves of a new crossbred dairy-beef offering are now on the ground at a Pāmu, formerly Landcorp, farm near Taupō.

Synergizer: First calves of new dairy-beef crossbreed raised in Taupō

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

On a state-owned farm near Taupō, the first creamy-coloured calves of a new dairy-beef crossbreed are frolicking.

Called the Synergizer, the calves are the result of combining genetics from a Nebraskan breed developed in the 1970s, known as the Stabilizer, with that of the French Charolais from which the calves take their distinctive colouring.

It’s been a collaborative project between Pāmu, formerly Landcorp, and the farmer-owned co-operative Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) to develop a dairy-beef product that will benefit dairy farmers, calf rearers, beef finishers and processors

LIC chief executive David Chin said it was an exciting partnership with the genetics providing a long-term gain and a “better animal all round”.