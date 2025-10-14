Advertisement
Home / The Country

Synergizer: First calves of new dairy-beef crossbreed raised in Taupō

Gianina Schwanecke
Reporter·RNZ·
2 mins to read

The first calves of a new crossbred dairy-beef offering are now on the ground at a Pāmu, formerly Landcorp, farm near Taupō.

On a state-owned farm near Taupō, the first creamy-coloured calves of a new dairy-beef crossbreed are frolicking.

Called the Synergizer, the calves are the result of combining genetics from a Nebraskan breed developed in the 1970s, known as the Stabilizer, with

