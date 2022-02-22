Swannanoa students help restore Burgess Stream

The Swannanoa School students are keen to return to Burgess Stream to see how their plants have progressed. Photo / Supplied

A biodiversity project at Burgess Stream near Eyreton received a helping hand from around 20 Swannanoa School students during a planting day late last year.

The students planted 394 native seedlings and once the project is completed the site will contain 4500 native plants.

These will improve biodiversity values by enhancing the riparian margin of the stream and protecting the adjacent springhead.

The initiative is a joint project between Waimakariri Irrigation Limited (WIL), Environment Canterbury and WIL shareholder and landowners Andrew and Peter Gilchrist.

Biodiversity project lead Dan Cameron said it was wonderful to hear the group of students commenting, "we're saving the planet and it's fun," as they planted their seedlings alongside the stream.

Cameron visited the year 5 to 8 students prior to the planting day to introduce them to the native plants and to explain the biodiversity values of the project.

"Learning about the importance of protecting this site and what lives in the stream provides good context ahead of the practical planting day which helps students connect to the 'why' of what they are doing," Cameron said.

"When kids have fun doing restoration work, they know they can do something meaningful for the environment and this creates hope for a brighter future. It also becomes their new normal and something they will take responsibility for in the future."

Swannanoa School students planted hundreds of native seedlings in December 2021 as part of the Burgess Stream restoration project in Eyreton, North Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

The students were already planning a return visit to the site to monitor their planting work and to learn more about the biodiversity values of the area, Cameron said.

"They are really invested in the project now and want to stay involved as it progresses."

The connections made between landowner Andy Gilchrist and the students was another important aspect of the project, Cameron said.

"Getting both groups involved and working together helps to build an understanding of the good work many landowners are doing to improve the natural values present on their farms."

Seeing the enthusiasm and passion the students had for the environment inspired landowners to keep progressing towards their goals as well, Cameron said.

"They can see that what they are doing is having a positive impact on the next generation."