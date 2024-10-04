These are not just your ordinary pumpkins, the seeds for these pumpkins are sourced from both Italy and Austria.
They are hard-shelled with a soft almost spaghetti-like texture encasing the seeds.
Diversity on farms is a common practice nowadays, and when farming friends in Marton decided to sell up their pumpkin seed business, complete with all the machinery needed, the Adkins jumped at the opportunity.
I was lucky enough to have tried some of Clare’s date scones made with pumpkin flour (1-3 ratio with normal flour) and enjoyed them so much that I took some of the ingredients home to experiment making my favourite bread recipe and what a success!
Recipe: Pumpkin flour bread
This is a no-knead recipe and great if you are caught short with no bread in the house.
Ingredients
3 cups flour. I replace one cup with the pumpkin flour.
3 tsp baking powder
1 bottle of beer (330ml) rinsed out after use (another 75ml approx.) This gives the yeast…d o not use light.