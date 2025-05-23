Floc’s 100% New Zealand wool acoustic panels are installed in the Ivey West Memorial Hall at Lincoln University. Photo / Supplied
Can strong wool acoustic panels help revive demand for the natural fibre? Kem Ormond takes a closer look.
In 1953, when the wool boom was at its height, some farmers could buy a farm from the proceeds of their clip.
Strong wool makes up approximately 85% of New Zealand’s wool production.
However, for decades, the wool sector has been largely sustained by carpets and rugs, and strong wool farmers in New Zealand are losing money on the beautiful fibre they produce.
One company that has not let the grass grow under its feet is T&R Interior Systems, based in Wellington, which has put four years of considerable time and energy, as well as a huge investment, in the development of 100% pure New Zealand wool acoustic panels, trading under the name Floc.
O’Sullivan knows his wool, having been a farmer himself.
He also comes from several generations of farmers and was the previous chairman of Campaign for Wool New Zealand.
Floc‘s story started on the green pastures of New Zealand, and it is catching the eye of architects and interior designers both here and overseas.
Floc is manufactured in Christchurch, with the product being made to 8mm-10mm thickness.
It adheres to walls like wallpaper using a natural adhesive and is coloured using natural dyes.
The colour range is stunning and vibrant, can be directly printed on, and comes in a wide range of formats, allowing bespoke interior solutions to be created for clients.
Floc has been used to line the walls in the recent upgrade of the Ivey West Memorial Hall project at Lincoln University.
The panels have been printed to represent the university’s cultural narrative, and they are a stunning addition to the building, as well as being practical, with fire safety in mind.
The product is making itself known, gracing the walls of BNZ buildings around New Zealand.
Not only aesthetically pleasing, the panels are also easy to install, have a Group S1 rating when it comes to fire resistance, no red list chemicals, and are sustainable and fully biodegradable to end of life.