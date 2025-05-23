Manufactured in New Zealand, using locally sourced fibre, Floc aims to drive strong wool demand with its bespoke “hero product”, which commands a premium price.

“We are targeting four walls and a ceiling,” Tom O’Sullivan, Floc‘s business development manager, said.

In other words, strong wool has way more potential than just producing flooring.

O’Sullivan knows his wool, having been a farmer himself.

He also comes from several generations of farmers and was the previous chairman of Campaign for Wool New Zealand.

Floc‘s story started on the green pastures of New Zealand, and it is catching the eye of architects and interior designers both here and overseas.

Floc is manufactured in Christchurch, with the product being made to 8mm-10mm thickness.

It adheres to walls like wallpaper using a natural adhesive and is coloured using natural dyes.

The colour range is stunning and vibrant, can be directly printed on, and comes in a wide range of formats, allowing bespoke interior solutions to be created for clients.

Floc has been used to line the walls in the recent upgrade of the Ivey West Memorial Hall project at Lincoln University.

Floc's business development manager, Tom O'Sullivan, was also the former chairman of Campaign for Wool NZ. Photo / Campaign for Wool NZ Trust

The panels have been printed to represent the university’s cultural narrative, and they are a stunning addition to the building, as well as being practical, with fire safety in mind.

The product is making itself known, gracing the walls of BNZ buildings around New Zealand.

Not only aesthetically pleasing, the panels are also easy to install, have a Group S1 rating when it comes to fire resistance, no red list chemicals, and are sustainable and fully biodegradable to end of life.

Very shortly, Floc will be the first wool product in New Zealand with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

The range includes a “Floc Tear Drop” baffle, “Floc Cloud” ceiling or wall panel, and “Floc 3D” and “Floc Roll” wall lining.

Plastics have dominated the global acoustic market for years, and, with the move away from synthetics and a return to natural fibres, Floc‘s products certainly fill a much-needed gap.

Now is the biggest opportunity for our wool industry to start showing some dominance in the market, with consumers wanting natural products, whether for their home or business.

In the meantime, O’Sullivan is heading off to Melbourne in June to attend The Design Show and promote Floc to Australian architects and consumers.