Strong Weaner Steer Sale at Dannevirke

PGG Wrightson's auctioneer Bjorn Andersen sold these Speckled Park Heifers for $430/head.

Pic 2: BTG050421WS2 Caption: Top price for these 22 heavy weight Angus weaner steers of $880/head went to Burnview Station.

Pic 3: BTG050421WS3 Caption: Auctioning above the pens with the bidders at ground level is becoming the custom at Dannevirke.

Pic 4: BTG050421WS4 Caption: Still good prices for the lighter steers, this mixed coloured pen from Bramley and Wylie selling for $570/head.

Pic 5: BTG050421WS5 Caption: Carrfield's Livestock auctioneer Chris McBride struggles to be heard above the bellowing of the weaners but achieved near top price of $595/head for these Four Creeks heifers

Pic 6: BTG050421WS6 Caption: PGG Wrightson auctioneer Bjorn Andersen sold these Speckled Park heifers for $430/head.

By Dave Murdoch

The bellowing could be heard from High St as the Dannevirke Weaner Steer Sale took place on March 25 – the weaners not appreciating being separated from their mums.

Once again the sale took place outdoors with the auctioneers and livestock agents operating from above the pens and the buyers/vendors at ground level.

It was a very good sale for weaner steers some of the best prices for the heavier offerings seen in a while. The top line of Angus steers from Burnview Station at Herbertville sold for $880/head and nine pens sold for in excess of $800/head.

One livestock agent said it's been a good season and the cattle reflect that while another said it was the best line-up he'd seen in years.

Angus dominated the sale with more than 90 per cent of the yardings, very few Hereford being offered but a number of pens of Angus/Hereford cross sold well. There were several pens of Speckled Park steers and heifers but not much interest despite their quality. Overall there were close to 500 weaner steers on offer.

Buyers from Manawatu and Hawke's Bay were equally represented with locals bidding as well.

The lighter lines of Angus steers sold equally well at roughly $630-$650/head, the return per kilo matching the top prices. The average steer price overall was $780/head.

The story was less happy for weaner heifers which at $230 head represented a quarter of the stock in the sale. The average price was close to $500/head the top price of $600/head going to Tony Hoggard of Pongaroa. These prices reflect other sales around the North Island.