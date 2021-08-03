Stratford A&P Showgrounds volunteer caretaker fed up with people ripping up lawn

Ernie Burrows is the Stratford A&P Showgrounds volunteer caretaker.

The Stratford A&P Showgrounds volunteer caretaker is 'fed up' with the lawn being ripped up.

Ernie Burrows is at the showgrounds almost every day, keeping the showgrounds tidy and fixing things when he needs to.

"I've been involved with the Stratford A&P Association in some way since 1964.

"I became a volunteer caretaker seven years ago. I enjoy doing it."

On Thursday morning Ernie arrived at the showgrounds and says he noticed the ripped up lawns when he drove down the track.

"As the place is used as a camping ground we have to leave the gate open. I'm guessing they came in during the night and sped around on the grass a few times right across the whole left side of the show area. You can clearly see where they started and finished.

"I'm absolutely gutted. I had only gotten the lawns back up to their prime since the last show. It's just people being stupid and not thinking about the consequences of their actions."

Ernie says this isn't the first time the lawns have been ripped up.

"I'm getting to my wit's end. It's extra work on top of the other things I have to do. I'm aways here working and it all gets undone because of the mindless acts of a few individuals."

Ernie hopes that the individuals will stop and think of other people.

"I really hope it doesn't happen again, I'm getting to my wit's end."