There was a quality line-up of store lambs at Stortford Lodge this week.

1 Dec, 2023 01:00 AM 3 mins to read

There was a quality line-up of store lambs at Stortford Lodge this week.

A quality line-up of store lambs sold at solid, rather than spectacular, prices at Wednesday’s Stortford Lodge sale.

The best of the line-up of about 1500 head made $105.

Longer-term lines were about the same as last week.

The cattle offering of about 700 head was also of good quality.

Yearling steers sold especially well.

The best of them made $1405/head.

Yearling made up most of the yarding.

Buyers were all local with five on the Bidr platform.

Prices

Cattle - cows, calves at foot:

Torran Station, Raukawa, 14 ang hfrs, 13 calves, 522kg, 287c/kg, $1500/head; G and A McVicar, Mohaka, seven ang cows, seven calves, 717kg, 237c/kg, $1700/head. M and K Meha, Waipawa, five empty crossbred, 584kg, 183c/kg, $1070/head.

Steers: T Johnston, Matapiro, eight 3yr here-fries, 675kg, 288c/kg, $1945/head. 2yr, Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 36 ang and ang-here, 575kg, 319c/kg, $1835/head; 25 ang, 552kg, 324c/kg, $1790/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 27 ang, 547kg, 328c/kg, $1800/head; 42 ang, 552kg, 326c/kg, $1800/head; Fritz Farming, Puketapu, seven simm-cross, 587kg, 299c/kg, $1760/head; Rochfort Farm, Kahuranaki, 17 ang, 527kg, 328c/kg, $1730/head; R and S Cook P/ship, Shanley Rd, five ang, 500kg, 294c/kg, $1470/head. Yrling, Roscommon Farm, Frasertown, 27 ang, 392kg, 353c/kg, $1385/head; 21 ang-here, 363kg, 379c/kg, $1380/head; 18 ang, 384kg, 363c/kg, $1400/head; O’Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 30 ang, 408kg, 358c/kg, $1465/head; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 40 ang, 377kg, 372c/kg, $1405/head; 30 ang, 368kg, 377c/kg, $1390/head; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 25 ang, 355kg, 374c/kg, $1330/head; Mahanga Station, Mahanga, 24 ang, 335kg, 357c/kg, $1200/head; Mangatawhiti Station, Ohuka, 14 ang, 365kg, 376c/kg, $1376/head; five crossbred, 397kg, 357c/kg, $1420/head; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 10 ang, 376kg, 363c/kg, $1365/head; Willow Tree Farm, Matapiro, 13 fries-cross, 267kg, 330c/kg, $885/head; seven dairy-cross, 265kg, 314c/kg, $840/head; A and C Milligan, Pakipaki, nine here-fries, 280kg, 339c/kg, $950/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 15 ang-here, 303kg, 382c/kg, $1160/head.

Bulls: Yrling, M Douglas Trust, Porangahau, 16 fries, 284kg, 334c/kg, $950/head; 10 spklprk, 255kg, 317c/kg, $810/head; nine here-fries, 288kg, 336c/kg, $970/head; Te Parae Grazing, Omakere, 369kg, 314c/kg, $1160/head.

Heifers: 2yr, B Blake, Rissington, 10 ang, 449kg, 269c/kg, $1210/head; K Salisbury, Murdoch Rd, seven sth dev, 456kg, 279c/kg, $1275/head. Yrling, Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 28 ang, 295kg, 342c/kg, $1010/head; 24 ang, 290kg, 343c/kg, $995/head; 20 ang, 290kg, 346kg, 1005/head; Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, 25 ang, 263kg, 346c/kg, $915/head; 17 ang, 243kg, 333c/kg, $810/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 12 charo-cross, 334kg, 324c/kg, $1085/head; Rotoakiwi Farm Te Aute, five ang-cross, 351kg, 314c/kg, $1105/head.

Sheep - ewes, lambs at foot: R Levitt, Equestrian Lane, 10 ewes, 18lbs, $0 all counted.

Hoggets, lamb’s teeth: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 77 ewe, $118.50; 80 c/o, $114.

Lambs: Maraetara Farming, Kaiwaka, 229 m/s b/f, $75.50; 60 m/s b/f, $105; 90 m/s b/f, $65; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 250 m/s, $69; 114 male, $68.50; 50 m/s, $60; Waiotia Station, Mohaka, 100 ram, $83; 252 ram, $67.50; 186 ram, $66; Carlyon station, Farm Rd, 93 c/o, $65.50; 51 c/o, $53.

Prime sale

Prices were steady for a small quality offering of ewes at Monday’s sale.

The offering of about 500 head sold better than for some weeks in a reflection of the quality.

However, the news wasn’t so good for the 167 lambs on offer.

Most of them were new season and of good quality.

Prices

Lambs - new season: m/s, $88.50 to $130.50; male, $130. Hoggets, lamb’s teeth: Ewe, $126 to $140; m/s, $124.

Ewes: Slipe, good, $89.50 to $104.50; med, $78.50 to $84; light/med, $61. Shorn, good, $81; med, $74.50.

Males: $47, $104.