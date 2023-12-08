Photo / Bevan Conley

Prices continued to ease for both lambs and cattle at Wednesday’s Stortford Lodge store sale.

The cattle offering of about 200 head was of good quality but prices continued to slip, although yearling heifers sold well.

The lamb yarding of about 2800 head was of more varying quality but most pens sold.

Buyers were mostly from Hawke’s Bay with others from Manawatū and South Auckland.

Prices

Cattle - cows: Glendale Station, Aropaoanui, 26 empty ang and ang-here, 585kg, 213c/kg, $1250/head.

Steers: 2yr, G and J Chambers, Tikokino, six ang and here-cross, 461kg, 321c/kg, $1485/head; Geeco Ltd, Taihape Rd, five ang-cross, 470kg, 301c/kg, $1415/head. Yrling, G and J Chambers, Tikokino, 11 ang-here, 500kg, 401c/kg, $1125/head; JEM Norsewood, Norsewood, 10 here-fries, 394kg, 335c/kg, $1320/head; 10 here-fries, 362kg, 347c/kg, $1260/head; four here-cross, 369kg, 325c/kg, $1200/head; J and N Beeby, Crownthorpe, five sth dev-cross, 332kg, 352c/kg, $1170/head; six the same, 279kg, 361c/kg, $1010/head; Glendale Station, Aropoaonui, five ang, 269kg, 375c/kg, $1010/head.

Bulls: 2yr, G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 10 ang, 500kg, 339c/kg, $1695/head.

Heifers: Yrling, Glendale station, Aropaoanui, 13 ang, 245kg, 334c/kg, $820/head; Te Rangi Station, Tutira, 10 here-cross, 411kg, 319c/kg, $1315/head; seven here, 326kg, 333c/kg, $1090/head; J and Beeby, Crownthorpe, eight sth dev,-cross, 304kg, 324c/kg, $985/head; JEM Norsewood, Norsewood, 17 here-fries, 352kg, 340c/kg, $1200/head; six simm-cross, 325kg, 335c/kg, $1090/head; G and J Chambers, Tikokino, eight ang, 280kg, 337c/kg, $945/head; five ang, 213kg, 309c/kg, $660/head.

Sheep - lambs: Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 300 ram, $72.50; 233 ram, $66; 213 ram, $83; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 249 m/s, $69.50; 55 male, $72; 71 ewe, $65.50; 42 m/s, $65; Glendale Station, Aropaoanui, 91 c/o, $85; 230 c/o, $77.50; 127 c/o, $68; 130 c/o, $62; Waipunga Ltd, Kaiwaka, 155 c/o, $75.50; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 214 c/o, $78; C and J Lee, Kaiwaka, 97 c/o, $81; D and D McLean, Glengarry, 82 c/o, $73; 245 c/o, $57.50; 71 ewe, $68; 158 ewe, $46; 168 m/s, $35; Waengamore Farm, Frasertown, 144 m/s, $62.50; 149 m/s, $49.50; Kaiwaka Hawke’s Bay Ltd, Kaiwaka, 54 c/o, $74.

Prime sale

The varying quality of the ewes and lambs meant prices eased further at Monday’s sale.

The yarding of about 300 lambs was of less-consistent quality than last week which was reflected in the prices.

The small ewe yarding of about 450 head was also down in quality on last week.

Prices

Lambs, Hoggets, lamb’s teeth: Male, $92, $127; ewe, $110 to $135; m/s, $133.

New-season: m/s, $115 to $141; male, $148; ewe, $115, $149.