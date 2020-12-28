Stortford Lodge ewe fair: Top price fall reflects worldwide uncertainty

Neil Common from PGG Wrightson calls for buyers at the first ewe fair of the season at Stortford Lodge. Photo / Warren Buckland

In a reflection of worldwide uncertainty prices were down at the first ewe fair of the season at Stortford Lodge earlier this month.

At the fair on December 18, two-tooth prices suffered the most with this year's top price of $225 being well down on last year's $297.

Top price this year was $232 paid for a pen of classy four-tooth romney ewes from A. and G. Alexander, Hatuma.

Although older ewe prices also fell, they held up better to buyers from Hawke's Bay and the southern North Island. A number of pens were passed in for failing to reach reserve.

A feature of the sale was the outstanding condition of most of the offering of more than 15,000 head which came from all over Hawke's Bay, Ākitio, Taupō, Pahiatua and Ashhurst.

Prices

Atua Station, Elsthorpe, (Cap stock) 600 rom 2th, $215; 190 rom 2th, $205; 482 rom 4yr, $191; Majella Farming, Takapau, 294 rom 2th, $225; Te Awanga Downs, Te Awanga, 286 rom 2th, $196; 250 rom 2th, $210; Awanui Station, Pakipaki, 225 rom 2th, $202; 146 rom 2th, $188; 282 rom m/a, $174; Rawiri Farm Trust, Taupō, 165 rom 2th, $191; 150 rom 2th, $194; 102 romdale 2th, $205; 54 rom coop 2th, $194; 22 corriedale, $134; R Hunt, Havelock North, 86 rom 2th, $192; Totara Hills Station, Tikokino, 100 rom 2th, $152; W. Feetham, Maraekakaho, 123 pere 2th, $180; A. and G. Alexander, Hatuma, 197 rom 4th, $232; Merlindale Farm, Kereru, (Cap stock)200 rom, 4th, $195; 203 rom 4th, $189; 343 rom m/a, $176; Papakihau Station, Porangahau, (Cap stock) 254 rom 4th $190; 173 rom 6th, $186; 264 rom 5yr, $196; 228 rom 5yr, $195; 200 rom 1yr, $151; Evermore Trading, Matangi Rd, 185 rom 4th, $166; 100 rom m/a, $151.50; Marainanga Station, Ākitio, 313 rom 4th, $164; 59 rom 4th, $144; Kainui Farming, Sherenden, 274 rom 4/6th, $177; 271 rom 4/5yr, $147; McBaxter Investments, Kotemaori, 192 rom 4/6th, $170; Toronui Station, Waikoau , 73 rom 2th, $177; Mesa Farm, Maraekakaho, (Cap stock) 311 rom m/a, $171; 328 rom 5yr, $150.50; C. and J. McCool, Kereru, (Cap stock) 638 rom 4th/4yr, $180; Glendowie Farm, Patoka, (Cap stock) 163 rom 6th/5yr, $165.50; Campden Farm, Waiwhare, 171 rom m/a, $163; 61 rom m/a, $176; NZ Best, Ashhurst, 45 poll dorset m/a, $180; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 69 rom m/a, $145; 37 rom m/a, $146; Gray Brothers, Ruataniwha, 100 rom 4/5yr, $160; 149 rom 4/5yr, $156.50; Black Stag Station, Tutira, 185 pere 5yr, $140; M and J Munro, Pahiatua, 174 pere 5yr, $134; 95 pere 5yr, $13120; Pipibank Station, Herbertville, 205 rom 5yr, $140; Falomai P/ship, Patoka, 160 rom 5yr, $159; A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 151 rom 5yr, $154; Kaiwaka Hawke's Bay Ltd, Kaiwaka, 133 rom 5yr, $136; Clifton Grove, Wallingford, 108 rom 5yr, $142.50; S Harper, Ohiti Rd, 121 rom 5yr, $126; 102 romdale 5yr, $132; Murison Fisheries, Chatham Island, 75 texel-cross m/a, $135; 81 texel m/a, $131; R Holmes,

Chatham Island, 53 rom m/a, $156.50; A. Bennett, Waipawa, 22 rom m/a, $155. R. and J. Bullock, Tutira, 125 m/a rom, $116