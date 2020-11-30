South Otago A and P show leans on popular traditions

Nikita Woodhead, of Mosgiel, leads Valais blacknose ram Angus into the pens at the South Otago A & P Show in Balclutha on Saturday. Photo / Richard Davison

The sun came out and the crowds to match for the 154th South Otago A&P Show in Balclutha on Saturday.

Delighted A&P Society president Bridget Lowry paid credit to her "amazing" committee for putting on a show she said had pleased competitors and spectators alike.

"This is my first year as president, so although I was a bit fraught last night, everything just seems to have popped up at the last minute today, and the weather has played ball, too. So it's all worked out well."

She said highlights of the day included spectacular stunts from freestyle mountain bikers Levi Goodall and Jonas Lindsay, of Southland; playing host to the New Zealand milking shorthorn championship; and the perennially popular Santa and elves.

The show was notable for leaning on tradition, emphasising "old-fashioned favourites" alongside its more innovative attractions.

Freestyle mountain biker Jonas Lindsay, of Edendale, completes a 360-degree reverse loop. Photo / Richard Davison

Lowry said that would be an expanded theme for next year's 155th anniversary show.

"We're going to say 'turn off the electronics' to our visitors, and bring back classics like the coconut shy, clown dunk and more.

"It will be a special show for all the family to enjoy."

Testing all the candy floss flavours are Aidan Cloete (left,) Elah Cain, and Keely Shanks, all of Balclutha. Photo / Richard Davison

Manning one of the more traditional entertainments on Saturday were Marc Latta and Ben Eatwell, of Balclutha.

The duo were challenging allcomers to shovel as much coal as possible from local mine Kai Point into a weighing digger, in 30 seconds.

The heartiest contenders could walk away with a dozen Catlins Brewery beers, and other prizes.

Nicole Reid, of Dunedin, rides Windsor Impressive, winner of the champion novice B-ring pony equestrian class. Photo / Richard Davison

Eatwell said minor updates had had to be made to equipment since last year.

"We were using an antique coal shovel last year, which we soon found had borer up the shaft. It was a bit touch and go all day."

"We've gone back to a smaller shovel this year, so it's probably more of a challenge for people, but a bit less risky."