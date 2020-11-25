Life membership of Dannevirke A&P Association given to retiring president Brian Beale

Outgoing Dannevirke and Districts A&P Association president Brian Beale wearing his life membership ribbon and carrying a gift presented by incoming president Pam Henricksen.

After 10 years at the helm Brian Beale stepped down from the presidency at the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Association AGM on Thursday, November 19, and was presented with life membership by incoming president Pam Henricksen.

Pam said life membership was in recognition of the huge amount of work he has done for the association, running it very efficiently and instigating some memorable changes to infrastructure including the building of the Home Industries Hall and the upgrading of the shearing complex which now allows sheep to be under cover before the competition.

She also highlighted the manner in which Brian worked with organisations to expand the A&P's operations, including GO Bus using its facilities, the numerous equestrian events for which there are modernised yards and the increasing number of car shows and other one-off events.

The many hours Brian has spent turning on the watering system to irrigate the oval after 11pm was also recognised with the good news at the AGM that being able to draw from the Mangatera Stream is nearing consent from Horizons Regional Council.

Patron Ian Barnett strongly supported life membership, saying most people had no idea of the amount of time Brian had devoted to A&P business and life membership was richly deserved.

In reply Brian said it was with mixed emotions he was stepping down but staying on as vice-president means he will still be serving the association.

He thanked all his "exceptional committee" over the years, saying it was a "very easy to work through any issues as they have arisen". In particular he singled out Doug Isaacson, Ian Barnett, Pam Henricksen and Ken Mills for their support and advice.

The A&P Association went on to approve Ian Barnett as patron, Pam Henricksen as president, Brian Beale as vice-president and the committee of Trevor Moore, Jane Leogreen, Roger Burson, Ken Mills, Philip Barnett, Amy Ingram and Simon Collin.