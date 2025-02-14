She hosted fundraisers supporting the local Red Cross and Women’s Guilds during World War I. After her death, the lodge served as a haven for farmers’ wives, run by the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers from 1945 to 1977.

Now, Ann and Gary are the custodians of Te Kiterora Lodge. They bought the historic property in 1992.

After a life of international adventures, the couple returned to New Zealand in 2007 to retire.

However, retirement wasn’t on the cards.

They ran the lodge as guest accommodation operated a vineyard and winery under their label Point Bush Estates, and opened a restaurant and event venue.

Gary also spearheaded the creation of a 95-hectare predator-free eco-sanctuary in 2019, now set up as the Point Bush Ecological Restoration Trust to future-proof the property.

In 2021, Te Kiteroa was destroyed in a fire, devastating the couple and community.

“It did take time to recover from the trauma of the loss of the lodge,” Ann said.

“Searching for a replacement with an X factor took time.”

Now the couple are looking at the property’s next evolution, beginning construction on the newly named Te Kiteroa Eco Lodge in 2024, with the expertise of eHaus Waitaki.

A render of Te Kiteroa Eco Lodge. Image / eHaus

The new 512sqm build will consist of two wings – one with four self-contained suites, the other with three.

Each wing will have separate facilities but with a central connecting hallway that can convert it into a seven-room lodge for larger bookings.

The new lodge will be single-level, ensuring it is unobtrusive and aligns with the couple’s eco sentiments.

Te Kiteroa Eco Lodge will sit proudly in the same spot as the original homestead and continue to operate as guest accommodation.

The couple say this next chapter for Te Kiteroa honours Emily Phillips’ legacy while advancing the principles of sustainability and innovation.

Gary and Ann believe this future-focused project is one their predecessor would approve of.

“The new build will enable us to continue the legacy of the grand old homestead.

“Replacement of a historic, well-loved building with a new eHaus will be a balm for the community, healing what was a sad loss of a much-loved place.”

