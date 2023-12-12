Dan Boulton says he is excited about taking on the challenge of leading Silver Fern Farms.

Dan Boulton has been appointed chief executive of Silver Fern Farms.

The meat company announced today the appointment will take effect from February.

Boulton is Silver Fern Farms’ chief supply chain officer, having been with the company for more than six years.

Before this, he held roles in the seafood, horticulture and forestry industries.

Silver Fern Farms co-chairman Rob Hewett said the recruitment process had been extensive and attracted a range of candidates.

“We are fortunate to have been able to consider many high-calibre candidates for the role, including some from overseas,” Hewett said.

“However, the board felt that not only does Dan already have a breadth of understanding of the business, he is also the right person to lead the company through the current challenges in the market and continue the company’s momentum.”

Boulton said he was excited about taking on the challenge of leading “such a great New Zealand company”.

He said he was still optimistic about the opportunities ahead for Silver Fern Farms and its farmer partners, despite the present sheep and beef market conditions.

“I know from my current role that all our partners across our supply chain are hurting at present,” Boulton said.

“However, this is a moment in time, and I’m confident Silver Fern Farms’ focus on executing its strategy and managing cost will see the company and our partners recover strongly.”

Simon Limmer will stay chief executive until early February when Boulton’s appointment begins.