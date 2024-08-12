Warren Parker, of Raglan, is the new chairman of Shearing Sports New Zealand. Photo / SSNZ

Shearing Sports New Zealand has a new chairman after the retirement from the position of former shearing great Sir David Fagan.

The new leader is Raglan farmer and shearing contractor Warren Parker, who had been chairman of the organisation’s North Island committee for the past 10 years and a northern delegate to Shearing Sports New Zealand for more than two decades.

Parker was elected to the national position ahead of two other nominees at the Shearing Sports New Zealand annual meeting held in Te Kūiti on Sunday and Monday.

Fagan was chairman for nine years and took on the role soon after the last open final in his more than 30 years at the top of global shearing competition.

During his career, he won more than 640 titles, including multiple world, Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears wins.