Toa Henderson is crowned Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games speed shear champion in Palmerston North. Photo / NZ Rural Games

The celebration continued for new Golden Shears open shearing champion Toa Henderson over the weekend as he won both the Kumeu Show open final near Auckland and the New Zealand Rural Games speed shear in Palmerston North.

Only a week after the biggest success of his career in Masterton, Kaiwaka’s favourite gun shore the six-man 20-sheep final in Kumeu on Saturday in 16m 2.09s, pipping Te Kūiti gun Jack Fagan by just 1.63s.

Henderson also posted the second-best quality points.

His winning margin of 2.881 points enabled him to retain the title, which he won last year, a week after missing out on a place in the 2024 Golden Shears final, but on his way to becoming the No 1-ranked open shearer for the season.

Third was Simon Goss, of Whanganui, and fourth was Te Kūiti shearer Mark Grainger, who was last to finish but had the best board and pen quality points.